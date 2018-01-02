Southwest Airlines offering fares as low as $59 - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Southwest Airlines offering fares as low as $59

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Southwest Airlines flight. (Source: LinkedIn)
Wanna get away? Well here's your chance to save some money on that getaway.

Southwest Airlines is offering fares as low as $59 to select destinations.

The offer runs from Tues., Jan. 2 through Thurs., Jan. 25, 2018.

Airline passengers will need to make their purchase at least 21 days in advance. 

Purchases are also only valid for select travel dates:

  • For domestic travel, you can purchase from Jan. 23 through May 23, 2018.
  • For international travel, you can purchase from Jan. 23 through Mar. 1, 2018 and April 3 through May 17, 2018. 
  • For travel to/from San Juan, PR, you can purchase from Jan. 23 through Mar. 1, 2018 and Apr. 3 through May 17, 2018.  

There are other restrictions as well.

