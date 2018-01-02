Southwest Airlines offering fares as low as $59

Wanna get away? Well here's your chance to save some money on that getaway.

Southwest Airlines is offering fares as low as $59 to select destinations.

The offer runs from Tues., Jan. 2 through Thurs., Jan. 25, 2018.

Airline passengers will need to make their purchase at least 21 days in advance.

Purchases are also only valid for select travel dates:

For domestic travel, you can purchase from Jan. 23 through May 23, 2018.

For international travel, you can purchase from Jan. 23 through Mar. 1, 2018 and April 3 through May 17, 2018.

For travel to/from San Juan, PR, you can purchase from Jan. 23 through Mar. 1, 2018 and Apr. 3 through May 17, 2018.

There are other restrictions as well.

Check out more by clicking here.

