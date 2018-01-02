Ector Co. Sheriff's Office launches Twitter page - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Ector Co. Sheriff's Office launches Twitter page

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Ector County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Ector County Sheriff's Office)
ECTOR COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

The Ector County Sheriff's Office has gone digital.

It was announced on Tuesday as the sheriff's office joined Twitter.

You can follow the sheriff's office by searching @EctorCoSheriff.

They'll be sharing press releases and another information on their Twitter page.

