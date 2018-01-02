Authorities release suspect photos in connection with Midland shooting

The Midland Police Department has released photos of the suspects involved in a shooting that occurred back on Dec. 27, 2017.

Police are searching for Trevor George, 17, and Brad Dean, 18, in connection with the shooting.

The shooting occurred at the Park Glen Apartments, off of Rankin Highway in Midland.

We're told one person was shot twice and was taken to the hospital with critical but non-life-threatening injuries.

If you know where these suspects are, contact Midland Police at (432) 685-7108 or Midland Crime Stoppers at (432) 694-TIPS.

