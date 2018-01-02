Man arrested in Odessa, charged with injury to the elderly

One man was arrested last week following an incident in Odessa.

Dunk McDavid, 65, is charged with injury to the elderly.

Odessa police were called out to the 1600 block of N. Grant Ave. in reference to an assault victim that was unconscious.

When officers arrived, they spoke with a 67-year-old man, who had injuries on his forehead.

According to the report, witnesses pointed out the suspect as McDavid as the person responsible for the assault.

Police said surveillance video showed McDavid striking the 67-year-old man with a closed fist, causing him to fall down face first and lay motionless.

The 67-year-old man was taken to Medical Center Hospital with serious bodily injury.

McDavid was later arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

