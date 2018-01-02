City of Big Spring warning drivers about icy roads due to water - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

City of Big Spring warning drivers about icy roads due to water leaks

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
BIG SPRING, TX (KWES) -

The City of Big Spring is warning drivers regarding icy roads due to water leaks in the city.

We're told the areas include Goliad St. from 11th Pl. to 16th St. and Birdwell Lane from Washington Blvd. to 16th St.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area or use caution while driving.

