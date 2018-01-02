Fire causes scare at Midland Country Club - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Fire causes scare at Midland Country Club

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: KWES) (Source: KWES)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

A fire at the Midland Country Club caused a scare Tuesday morning. 

Fire Marshall told us the club was having trouble with air in the gas line in the Tennis Pro Shop. While workers were letting the air out, they forgot the water heater pilot was on, causing a small blow-back. 

Fortunately, the fire was contained to the water heater closet and no one was injured. 

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly