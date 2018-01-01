Power restored to Odessa neighborhood

UPDATE: ONCOR tells us power has been restored to the area.

Authorities tell us that the power outage was caused by a vehicle.

No word yet on any injuries.

-----------------

We've learned about a power outage that has been reported in Odessa.

Details are limited but according to ONCOR the outage is near the area of E. 52nd St. and N. Grandview Ave.

ONCOR is reporting over 1,300 customers are without power.

No word yet as to the cause of the outage.

Estimated power restoration time is 10:30 p.m.

