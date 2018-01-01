Water line breaks causing black ice conditions at several Odessa intersections

The Odessa Police Department is warning drivers to slow down and use extreme caution as ice is forming at several intersections due to water line breaks.

Police said the following locations are affected: 42nd St. & Dixie Blvd., 35th St. and Dixie Blvd., 14th St. and Muskingum Ave. and 42nd St. and Golder Ave.

We're told that OPD has responded to several crashes, including 3 at 42nd St. and Dixie.

Drivers are asked to avoid these locations and use alternate routes.

