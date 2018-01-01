Medical Center Health Systems welcomes first 2018 baby - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
(Source: KWES) (Source: KWES)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

Medical Center Health Systems welcomed their first baby of 2018.

Ezio Navarrete was born at 4:53 a.m. New Year's morning.

The baby boy weighed in at 7 pounds and 4 ounces.

When asked if the parents planned to have their baby born on New Year's, they said yes.

"Really happy. Yeah, we were trying to," said Abigail Navarrete, Ezio's mother. 

The Navarrete family is doing well.

