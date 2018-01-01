Low to no water pressure reported in Midland

The 2018 legislative year will bring debates over legislation to boost protections for victims and people who report sexual misconduct.
North Korea hasn't immediately reacted. But if there are talks, they would be the first formal dialogue between the Koreas since December 2015.
Earlier in the day, Trump capped 2017 with a video self-tribute touching on what he sees as the high points of his achievements and rhetoric from his first year in office.
Pot is now legal in California for adults 21 and older, and individuals can grow up to six plants and possess as much as an ounce of the drug.
Costa Rican officials are investigating what caused a charter aircraft carrying 10 U.S. citizens and two local crewmembers to crash in a wooded area in the country's northwest soon after takeover, killing everyone on board.
