Low to no water pressure reported in Midland

We've received numerous reports about low to no water pressure in certain areas of the City of Midland.

The City of Midland tells us they are aware of the low water pressure and are presently taking actions to correct the issue.

Officials said they suspect leaks or a frozen line due to the recent cold weather.

City officials said normal water pressure should be returning very soon.

If you are aware of any leaks, please report them by calling (432) 685-7270 during the day or (432) 685-7340 for after hours.

