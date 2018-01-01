Firefighters battle first home fire in cold temperatures in Angelina County

Pot is now legal in California for adults 21 and older, and individuals can grow up to six plants and possess as much as an ounce of the drug.
Earlier in the day, Trump capped 2017 with a video self-tribute touching on what he sees as the high points of his achievements and rhetoric from his first year in office.
Costa Rican officials are investigating what caused a charter aircraft carrying 10 U.S. citizens and two local crewmembers to crash in a wooded area in the country's northwest soon after takeover, killing everyone on board.
For some, 2018 started by picking up old habits. Or at least attempting to, as alumni of Permian gymnastics competed in an annual meet against the current Panthers.
2018 has officially started and like most Americans, you want to get a leg up on the new year. Starting a new career path or just getting back to work is a good start.
