Odessa woman killed, 4 children injured in Jeff Davis Co. rollover crash

An Odessa woman is dead and 4 children are recovering following a weekend crash in Jeff Davis County.

We're told the accident occurred around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31, on Interstate 10, approximately 37 miles west of Balmorhea.

DPS Troopers tell us a 2000 Chevrolet SUV was traveling east on I-10.

According to the report, due to weather conditions, the driver lost control of the vehicle and rolled multiple times into the center median.

The driver of the vehicle, Elisabeth Valenzuela, 28, of Odessa, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

We're told 4 children who were in the vehicle, ages 1, 3, 4, and 5, were taken to Reeves County Hospital, all with minor injuries.

