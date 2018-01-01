Midland Memorial Hospital welcomes first child born in Midland

The City of Midland didn't have to wait long for the first child born in the year 2018.

Baby Chloe was born at 12:03 a.m. to Meagan and Richard Chavarria.

We're told Chloe weighed in at 7 lbs. 7 oz. and measured 18.75 inches long.

Hospital officials said the couple's first child, Tori, is excited to be a big sister.

Congratulations to the Chavarria family!

