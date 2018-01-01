ORMC welcomes New Year's baby - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

ORMC welcomes New Year's baby

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

Odessa Regional Medical Center welcomed their first baby of 2018.

Jessica Alexandria was born at 10:48 a.m. New Year's morning.

We're told Jessica was 6 lbs. 11.4 ounces and 19 inches long.

Hospital officials said mom and baby are doing well. 

