Houston area same-sex couple put out of Uber when they kissed

A Houston area same-sex couple is upset after they say they were put out of an Uber Saturday night when they kissed.

Jose Chavez and Randall Magill just became engaged. On Saturday night, they celebrated at a friend's home, then called an Uber.

The couple says they sat in separate seats in a mini-van that had an aisle between them when they leaned in for a quick kiss.

Jose and Randall say the driver then told them to stop and that he couldn't take them any more and he put them out, the couple says, in a deserted area around 4 a.m.

"And then when he told us that, we were like okay, we didn't want to fight back, we didn't want to say anything, we were like fine," said Chavez.

"I've never heard of anyone being asked to stop kissing anywhere, especially when you're just peck, peck on the lips," said Magill.

Uber rules prohibit touching or flirting with other people in the car. The company also has a no sex rule.

