Odessa Fire-Rescue called out to house fire twice on Monday

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Firefighters working to put out house fire in Odessa on Monday morning. (Source: KWES) Firefighters working to put out house fire in Odessa on Monday morning. (Source: KWES)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

Odessa Fire-Rescue responded to a house fire on East 15th and Dixie Blvd. twice on Monday morning.

Authorities were first called just before 3 a.m. after a fire was started.

Firefighters believe that fire started due to fireworks.

Odessa firefighters were called back out again just before 11 a.m. after some embers re-ignited the fire.

Officials don't know if anyone was staying in the home or if it was abandoned.

The official cause of the fire is currently unknown.

