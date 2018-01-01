Odessa Fire-Rescue called out to house fire twice on Monday

Odessa Fire-Rescue responded to a house fire on East 15th and Dixie Blvd. twice on Monday morning.



Authorities were first called just before 3 a.m. after a fire was started.



Firefighters believe that fire started due to fireworks.



Odessa firefighters were called back out again just before 11 a.m. after some embers re-ignited the fire.



Officials don't know if anyone was staying in the home or if it was abandoned.



The official cause of the fire is currently unknown.



