Victim identified in deadly Martin Co. crash

The victim in a deadly crash last week has been identified.

David Hinojosa, 38, of Balch Springs, died on Dec. 27 after losing control of his van while traveling on I-20.

We're told Hinojosa was headed west in Martin County when the ice on the road caused him to lose control and cross into the median, striking a semi.

Hinojosa was ejected out of his van and pronounced dead at the scene. Two of his passengers were seriously injured and transported to the Midland Memorial Hospital.

A third passenger and the occupants of the semi were not injured.

