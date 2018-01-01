Victim identified in deadly Martin Co. crash - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Victim identified in deadly Martin Co. crash

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
(Source: KWES) (Source: KWES)
MARTIN COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

The victim in a deadly crash last week has been identified. 

David Hinojosa, 38, of Balch Springs, died on Dec. 27 after losing control of his van while traveling on I-20. 

We're told Hinojosa was headed west in Martin County when the ice on the road caused him to lose control and cross into the median, striking a semi. 

Hinojosa was ejected out of his van and pronounced dead at the scene. Two of his passengers were seriously injured and transported to the Midland Memorial Hospital.

A third passenger and the occupants of the semi were not injured.  

