Q&A: What's happening with Iran's ongoing protests?

The shooting occurred on the final day of a year that saw the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history in Las Vegas.
The shooting occurred on the final day of a year that saw the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history in Las Vegas.
Pot is now legal in California for adults 21 and older, and individuals can grow up to six plants and possess as much as an ounce of the drug.
Pot is now legal in California for adults 21 and older, and individuals can grow up to six plants and possess as much as an ounce of the drug.
Dangerously low temperatures enveloped eight Midwest states including parts of Kansas, Missouri, Illinois and Nebraska along with nearly all of Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota and North Dakota.
Dangerously low temperatures enveloped eight Midwest states including parts of Kansas, Missouri, Illinois and Nebraska along with nearly all of Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota and North Dakota.
Two young Milwaukee police officers are being hailed as heroes after rescuing two unconscious teenagers from a burning car
Two young Milwaukee police officers are being hailed as heroes after rescuing two unconscious teenagers from a burning car
Plunging temperatures across half the country underscore a stark reality for low-income Americans who rely on heating aid
Plunging temperatures across half the country underscore a stark reality for low-income Americans who rely on heating aid
Using video game technology and animation, the U.S. Army and Homeland Security Department have developed a computer-based simulator that can train everyone from teachers to first responders on how to react to an active shooter scenario.
Using video game technology and animation, the U.S. Army and Homeland Security Department have developed a computer-based simulator that can train everyone from teachers to first responders on how to react to an active shooter scenario.
Old-school arcade game of pinball is taking on a new life
Old-school arcade game of pinball is taking on a new life
A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditch
A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditch
Two high-rise dormitories at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have crashed to the ground in a planned implosion with roughly 500 pounds of dynamite
Two high-rise dormitories at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have crashed to the ground in a planned implosion with roughly 500 pounds of dynamite
Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budget
Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budget
The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganja
The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganja
The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the case
The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the case
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018