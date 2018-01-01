Multiple people injured in shooting at Huntsville New Year's party

Four people have been taken to the hospital following a shooting in Huntsville that happened moments after a crowd rang in 2018 at a New Year's party.



Police responded to the Palladium Special Events Center on Sparkman Drive just after midnight on Monday.



Two people are in serious condition. The remaining two victims are listed as stable.



No one has been reported to be in custody at this time.



The Huntsville Police Major Crimes Unit is currently looking for witnesses to assist in the investigation. If you have any information you are asked to contact police at 256-722-7100.

It's unclear what sparked the dangerous gunfire.

Many frightened party goers ran across the street to Walmart to get out of harm's way.

In the daylight, multiple police markings could be seen spray painted all over the parking lot from evidence collection.

Family members of those wounded indicated multiple shooters were involved in the incident and officials said that was a "possibility."

"Investigators are working hard behind the scenes to get critical questions answered as quickly as possible," said Lt. Michael Johnson, spokesman for the Huntsville Police Department.



WAFF 48 has reached out to the Palladium Event Center for comment on the shooting. We are waiting to hear back from the owner.

The victims have not yet been identified by authorities.

Tiffany Franklin's 18-year-old son was shot four times in the left leg. He went to the party to have a nice time with his friends, but that took a very dangerous turn as tensions flared at the celebration.

A barrage of bullets ripped through his car and struck him as he and other party guests tried to get away from the gunfire. On Monday afternoon, his mother and stepfather did an interview at their home in Athens. They asked that the teen's name not be used in the coverage. He has been released from the hospital and has family members at his side as he recovers from his wounds.

"He is in some pain. He is still having some bleeding on his wounds but they stated that it should get better within a few days. He's having a hard time walking," Franklin said. "I'm just hoping that he will learn and others will learn just to be safe, especially on holidays. I know they're young and they like to go out and have a good time, but there are people out there who have no regard for life. It's just important that they protect themselves and put themselves in good positions and situations."

She was at church at midnight when she received a call from her sister and her mother, telling her that her son had been shot. A church member took her to the hospital where she says the family waited several hours to learn about his injuries and condition.

"I wouldn't wish this on anybody. We'll always remember this day because it happened on a holiday and it's just really sad that this happened to innocent kids," she said.

According to witnesses, a fight started inside the venue and then escalated out in the parking lot, where shots rang out. Franklin's son heard the gunfire and waited inside for it stop. When he went to his car, it started again.

"He tried to avoid it by not going outside after hearing shooting but after giving a few minutes of waiting, someone still came back and shot up his vehicle and other people," Tiffany stated. "I pray that someone is held responsible for this as soon as possible. I think myself and other parents will feel better."

The Franklins have no idea what led to the shooting, but they know a lot of lives were in danger and a lot of family members were impacted- relatives upset and huddled together at the hospital instead of celebrating the start of 2018.

"As of right now, we have no clue why this took place. My son doesn't even know who did this," Franklin added. "I send my prayers out to all of the other people that are involved and their family members. I really feel bad for them being in this situation. If you know anything, I'm asking you to please come forward and let someone know who did this because it's not fair and it's not right, as parents or even as innocent children to go through this. No one deserved this to happen to them."

Relatives of another victim shared their emotions as they frantically rushed to the hospital and desperately waited for news on their loved one's status.

"I sent my nephew a text at 12:02 a.m. to say 'Happy New Year' and then this happened. It's terrible," one man said.

It's not clear who rented the events center for the party. Clean up crews at the scene on Monday declined to comment.

