Crane man killed in Andrews Co. accident

A Crane man is dead following an accident in Andrews Co. on December 30.



It happened on State Highway 115 just east of Andrews around 6:30 p.m.



DPS says Joseph Tavarez, 18, pulled out of a parking lot front of a semi that was driving west on SH 115. The semi hit the Corvette Tavarez was driving.



Tavarez was pronounced dead on scene. The truck driver was not hurt.



