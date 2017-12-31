Dangerously cold wind chills expected tonight

It will be a dangerously cold night across West Texas.

A strong Arctic front rolled through the area on Sunday and the front is dropping temperatures and bringing in windy conditions.

Temperatures tonight are expected to drop down into the teens and 20's.

When you mix in the wind, it will make it feel like temperatures are in the single digits with some areas feeling like they are close to 0 degrees.

Make sure you bundle up tonight if you are heading out and also make sure you bring your pets indoors.

