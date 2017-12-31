Dangerously cold wind chills expected tonight

Pot is now legal in California for adults 21 and older, and individuals can grow up to six plants and possess as much as an ounce of the drug.
Earlier in the day, Trump capped 2017 with a video self-tribute touching on what he sees as the high points of his achievements and rhetoric from his first year in office.
Costa Rican officials are investigating what caused a charter aircraft carrying 10 U.S. citizens and two local crewmembers to crash in a wooded area in the country's northwest soon after takeover, killing everyone on board.
Steve Henry has been selected as the City of Midland’s new Police Chief.
A new law took effect in Oregon Monday, allowing Oregonians to pump their own gas in rural counties.
