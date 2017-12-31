New Winter Weather Advisory issued for areas south, west of Pecos River

A new Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas south and west of the Pecos River until 6 a.m. Monday morning.

The area includes the Big Bend area, Davis/Apache Mountains Area, Marfa Plateau, Presidio Valley, Van Horn and Highway 54 corridor.

Light snow or sleet will be possible in these areas and could cause slick spots on roads/bridges.

Freezing fog could also be an issue and could reduce visibility.

If you are included in this area, take special precautions before driving!

