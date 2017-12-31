Ector County Deputies find 2 kilos of cocaine - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Ector County Deputies find 2 kilos of cocaine

(Source: Ector County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Ector County Sheriff's Office)

The Ector County Sheriff’s office says they found 2 kilos of cocaine after searching a car. 

Deputies say they spotted a car with a flat tire in the 200 block of West Yukon around 4 p.m. on Saturday. 

As deputies talked with the occupant, deputies noticed he was nervous and inconsistent with his travel plans. 

Deputies requested and obtained consent to search the car. 

29-year-old Erasmo Pera-Alvidrez was arrested with pending federal charges to be filed by the DEA in Midland. 

A Midland K-9 assisted deputies in finding the cocaine. 

