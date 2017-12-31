A sheriff's office in suburban Denver says multiple officers have been wounded. Authorities shut down a major highway south of the city Sunday as they worked the scene.
Click here for the latest church closures/delays for Dec. 31, 2017.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Andrews, Borden, Crane, Dawson, Ector, Gaines, Glasscock, Howard, Loving, Martin, Midland, Mitchell, Reagan, Scurry, Upton, Ward and Winkler County from 6 p.m. Saturday through noon Sunday.
Texas DPS troopers are currently working a major crash on Highway 176, one mile east of Andrews.
An Arctic Blast will move into West Texas and Southeast New Mexico this weekend and into early next week.
