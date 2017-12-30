Winter weather advisory issued for entire Permian Basin, Lea County

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Andrews, Borden, Crane, Dawson, Ector, Gaines, Glasscock, Howard, Loving, Martin, Midland, Mitchell, Reagan, Scurry, Upton, Ward and Winkler County from 6 p.m. Saturday through noon Sunday.

The advisory is also in effect for Central Lea County, Northern Lea County and Southern Lea County.



Freezing drizzle and fog are expected in the area and could create a light icy glaze on surfaces like roads and bridges.



This could cause hazardous driving conditions.



