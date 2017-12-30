Winter weather advisory issued for entire Permian Basin, Lea County

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Andrews, Borden, Crane, Dawson, Ector, Gaines, Glasscock, Howard, Loving, Martin, Midland, Mitchell, Reagan, Scurry, Upton, Ward and Winkler County from 6 p.m. Saturday through noon Sunday.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Andrews, Borden, Crane, Dawson, Ector, Gaines, Glasscock, Howard, Loving, Martin, Midland, Mitchell, Reagan, Scurry, Upton, Ward and Winkler County from 6 p.m. Saturday through noon Sunday.
Texas DPS troopers are currently working a major crash on Highway 176, one mile east of Andrews.
Texas DPS troopers are currently working a major crash on Highway 176, one mile east of Andrews.
An Arctic Blast will move into West Texas and Southeast New Mexico this weekend and into early next week.
An Arctic Blast will move into West Texas and Southeast New Mexico this weekend and into early next week.
Firefighters responded to two trailer fires on West County Road 122 and South County Road 1307.
Firefighters responded to two trailer fires on West County Road 122 and South County Road 1307.
The Odessa Police Department is investigating following an armed robbery on Friday night. The armed robbery occurred at the Smoker's Outlet, located in the 2600 block of Grandview Ave.
The Odessa Police Department is investigating following an armed robbery on Friday night. The armed robbery occurred at the Smoker's Outlet, located in the 2600 block of Grandview Ave.