Winter weather advisory issued for eastern counties

Source: KWES

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Borden, Scurry, Howard, Mitchell, Glasscock, and Reagan Counties from 6 p.m. Saturday through noon Sunday. Freezing drizzle and fog are expected in this area and could create a light icy glaze on surfaces like roads and bridges. This could cause hazardous driving conditions. Stay with NewsWest 9 Weather for the latest!