Winter weather advisory issued for eastern counties - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Winter weather advisory issued for eastern counties

Source: KWES Source: KWES

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Borden, Scurry, Howard, Mitchell, Glasscock, and Reagan Counties from 6 p.m. Saturday through noon Sunday. Freezing drizzle and fog are expected in this area and could create a light icy glaze on surfaces like roads and bridges. This could cause hazardous driving conditions. Stay with NewsWest 9 Weather for the latest! For the latest weather updates download the free First Alert Weather app by clicking here

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Winter weather advisory issued for eastern counties

    Winter weather advisory issued for eastern counties

    Source: KWESSource: KWES
    A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Borden, Scurry, Howard, Mitchell, Glasscock, and Reagan Counties from 6 p.m. Saturday through noon Sunday. Freezing drizzle and fog are expected in this area and could create a light icy glaze on surfaces like roads and bridges. This could cause hazardous driving conditions. Stay with NewsWest 9 Weather for the latest! For the latest weather updates download the free First Alert Weather app by clicking here Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights re...
    A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Borden, Scurry, Howard, Mitchell, Glasscock, and Reagan Counties from 6 p.m. Saturday through noon Sunday. Freezing drizzle and fog are expected in this area and could create a light icy glaze on surfaces like roads and bridges. This could cause hazardous driving conditions. Stay with NewsWest 9 Weather for the latest! For the latest weather updates download the free First Alert Weather app by clicking here Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights re...

  • Arctic Blast expected into the New Year

    Arctic Blast expected into the New Year

    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    An Arctic Blast will move into West Texas and Southeast New Mexico this weekend and into early next week.  

    An Arctic Blast will move into West Texas and Southeast New Mexico this weekend and into early next week.  

  • Firefighters respond to structure fire

    Firefighters respond to structure fire

    (Source: Michael Gonzales)(Source: Michael Gonzales)

    Firefighters responded to two trailer fires on West County Road 122 and South County Road 1307. 

    Firefighters responded to two trailer fires on West County Road 122 and South County Road 1307. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly