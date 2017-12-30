Arctic Blast expected into the New Year

An Arctic Blast will move into West Texas and Southeast New Mexico this weekend and into early next week.



Falling temperatures and windy conditions will arrive Sunday across the area.

Temps: A majority of the viewing area could see a period of below freezing temperatures for 2-3 days starting Sunday.



Wind chills: Wind chills are expected to drop into the teens and possibly near 0 over a majority of the area Sunday and into Monday.

Precipitation: Areas of light winter precipitation (freezing fog, freezing drizzle/rain, light snow) is possible into Monday across parts of the area.



Little to no accumulation of wintry precipitation is expected at this time.



However, travel safe and allow extra time for driving across the area this holiday weekend and into early next week.



Cold Weather Tips: Due to the possibility of long term freezing temps. into next week; here is a list of cold weather safety tips to keep in mind.

- Limit time outdoors

- Dress in layers and cover exposed skin

- Check on people, pets, pipes and plants

Stay with the First Alert Weather Team for all the latest updates on this Arctic Blast.



