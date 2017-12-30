Firefighters respond to structure fire

An Arctic Blast will move into West Texas and Southeast New Mexico this weekend and into early next week.
An Arctic Blast will move into West Texas and Southeast New Mexico this weekend and into early next week.
Firefighters responded to two trailer fires on West County Road 122 and South County Road 1307.
Firefighters responded to two trailer fires on West County Road 122 and South County Road 1307.
The Odessa Police Department is investigating following an armed robbery on Friday night. The armed robbery occurred at the Smoker's Outlet, located in the 2600 block of Grandview Ave.
The Odessa Police Department is investigating following an armed robbery on Friday night. The armed robbery occurred at the Smoker's Outlet, located in the 2600 block of Grandview Ave.
While most high school students are having during their winter break or on a family vacation, you can find Bryce Floyd, 16, driving in his pick-up truck, picking up Christmas trees.
While most high school students are having during their winter break or on a family vacation, you can find Bryce Floyd, 16, driving in his pick-up truck, picking up Christmas trees.
An Odessa family's dog passed away during a garage fire on Friday.
An Odessa family's dog passed away during a garage fire on Friday.