Firefighters respond to structure fire

Firefighters are responding to a structure fire on West County Road 122 and South County Road 1307 this morning.

Units from the Midland County Northeast Volunteer Fire Department, the Midland Fire Department, Greenwood and Odessa Fire and Rescue arrived on scene.

The two trailer homes are a total loss.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters are still on scene.

