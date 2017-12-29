Odessa police investigating armed robbery, searching for suspect

The Odessa Police Department is investigating following an armed robbery on Friday night. The armed robbery occurred at the Smoker's Outlet, located in the 2600 block of Grandview Ave.
While most high school students are having during their winter break or on a family vacation, you can find Bryce Floyd, 16, driving in his pick-up truck, picking up Christmas trees.
An Odessa family's dog passed away during a garage fire on Friday.
If you're planning on drinking this New Year's Eve, we don't have to tell you to be smart about it, but here's a reminder.
A long-time Midland Fire Marshal is hanging up his boots. David Hickman will be retiring from the Midland Fire Department next year.
