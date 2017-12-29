Odessa police investigating armed robbery, searching for suspect

The Odessa Police Department is investigating following an armed robbery on Friday night.

The armed robbery occurred at the Smoker's Outlet, located in the 2600 block of Grandview Ave.

We're told that a single shot was fired but no one was injured in the armed robbery.

Police tell us the suspect was last seen wearing all black and are working to get additional information to identify the suspect.

If you have any information about this case, contact Odessa police or Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.

