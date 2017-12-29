Midland Fire Marshal to retire in Jan. 2018 - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Midland Fire Marshal to retire in Jan. 2018

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
David Hickman. (Source: City of Midland Website) David Hickman. (Source: City of Midland Website)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

A long-time Midland Fire Marshal is hanging up his boots.

David Hickman will be retiring from the Midland Fire Department next year.

Hickman has been with the department for 30 years.

He started his career in Big Lake.

His last day is January 12, 2018.

The city said they'll look to fill his position internally.

