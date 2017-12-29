Family dog killed in Odessa garage fire, tips offered to keep outside pets safe

An Odessa family's dog passed away during a garage fire on Friday.

It happened around 9 a.m. at a residence in the 1800 block of Lyndale Dr.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze, containing it to the garage, but the animal had already passed away due to smoke inhalation.

No one else was injured.

Officials say the fire was sparked by the improper use of a heating lamp.

We spoke to the Humane Society of Odessa on ways to keep dogs kept outside safe and warm.

Here are some tips:

Make sure they have a covered shelter to protect them from wind and rain

Add blankets and sheets to help retain heat and check regularly to make sure they're dry

Regularly check water to make sure it hasn't frozen

Have their shelter blocked from direct wind gusts

Elevate crate or bed from direct contact with cold surfaces, such as concrete.

It goes without saying the safest option for any of your pets is to bring them inside during cold weather.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.