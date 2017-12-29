Man wielding machete fatally shot by officer in South Texas

PROGRESO, Texas (AP) - The name of a man killed in a police-involved shooting in Progreso in South Texas has been released.

The McAllen Monitor reports that the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office says Evelio Gomez was fatally shot Sunday by a Progreso police officer after a struggle.

The 46-year-old victim was a Mexican national and was allegedly wielding a machete.

The officer's name was not immediately released. It was not clear what sparked the struggle. The sheriff's office investigation continues.

