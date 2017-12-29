Midland County Constable arrested for criminal mischief - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Midland County Constable arrested for criminal mischief

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Jeffrey Rowland (Source: Midland County Sheriff's Office) Jeffrey Rowland (Source: Midland County Sheriff's Office)
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

We've learned that a Midland County Constable has been arrested for criminal mischief.

We're told Jeffrey Rowland, Constable for Precinct 3, was arrested.

According to the Midland County Sheriff's Office, a warrant was issued for Rowland around 11 a.m. Friday.

We're told the warrant was issued following a complaint that was received regarding damage to a Midland County patrol unit that was assigned to Rowland.

Authorities said the damage amounted to over $2,800.

The sheriff tells us he contacted Rowland, informed him of the warrant and voluntarily surrendered himself to the Midland County Jail Friday afternoon.

