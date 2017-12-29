High school student works during winter break to pick up Christmas trees

While most high school students are having during their winter break or on a family vacation, you can find Bryce Floyd, 16, driving in his pick-up truck, picking up Christmas trees.

"It costs $25.for me to pick up yall's tree. All you have to do it set it up by the curb and I will come by and pick it up," said Floyd.

But, if you find the tree to be too heavy to pick up, that’s OK too.

"I will run inside if y'all need me too and I can pick it up and take it out, no biggie," said Floyd.

This all started with a talk with mom and his teenagers wants were getting a little pricey, so she told him he should go get a job and that’s just what he did.

So far, Floyd since his Christmas post on Facebook has made, $150, which is about 6 trees.

He plans to raise money and buy some toys with his hard-earned money.

"I am trying to build a gun rack now, so I guess a barrel right now. So when I get enough, I will get a barrel," said Floyd.

If you would like to use Bryce's services, you can call or text him at (432) 210-0338.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.