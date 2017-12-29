Dog killed, garage destroyed in Odessa house fire - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Dog killed, garage destroyed in Odessa house fire

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

The Odessa Fire Rescue was called to a house fire call in the 1800 block of Lyndale Drive. 

We're told the fire was extinguished quickly and only the garage sustained damages. 

Unfortunately, a dog died in the fire. 

We're told the cause of the fire is under investigation. 

