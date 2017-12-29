Midland Fire Department responds to house fire - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Midland Fire Department responds to house fire

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

The Midland Fire Department was called out to a house fire in the 4300 block of Parkdale Drive around 8:26 a.m.

Fortunately, the family came out uninjured and their home was not damaged. 

We're told the fire was started by a candle and all that burned were some clothes. 

The family's home was without power but Oncor later arrived.

