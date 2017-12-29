Robert Fabian released from Brewster Co. Jail, transferred to Caldwell Co.

Robert Fabian has been released from Brewster County Jail, Caldwell County officials confirmed Friday morning.

Fabian, accused in the murder Zuzu Verk is now in Caldwell County custody being transferred to Caldwell County Jail, where he will be tried.

Verk was a student at Sul Ross University when she was reported missing in October of 2016. Her body was found months later in February of 2017 in the town of Alpine.

