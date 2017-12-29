UPDATE: Driver transported with life-threatening injuries follow - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

UPDATE: Driver transported with life-threatening injuries following I-20 crash

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

UPDATE: The driver of a Chevy truck is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after crashing with a Ford truck. 

We're told the driver of the Chevy failed to yield as the driver tried to get on the main lanes of East I-20 and South Lamesa. 

The driver of the Ford was not transported to the hospital.

An accident on I-20 near Lamesa is causing traffic to back up. 

We're told the service road on Lamesa and I-20 is in the process of being blocked off. 

The accident is being investigated at the scene. We will keep you updated as we learn more information. 

