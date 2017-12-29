UPDATE: Driver transported with life-threatening injuries following I-20 crash

As a deep freeze sets in across half the country, officials are urging people to help those most vulnerable, especially the homeless and the elderly.
If you're planning on drinking this New Year's Eve, we don't have to tell you to be smart about it, but here's a reminder.
These 100 of the biggest stories from across West Texas in 2017.
Robert Fabian has been released from Brewster County Jail, Brewster County officials confirmed.
The Midland Fire Department is responding to a house fire in the 4300 block of Parkdale Drive.
