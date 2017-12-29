Drinking on New Year's Eve? Be smart, don't drive

New Year’s Eve is around the corner, that means many Permian Basin residents celebrating might need rides to get home.

“Let someone else drive who hasn’t been drinking,” said Alicia Vaughn, Uber Driver.

That message is something many Uber, Lyft, and taxi drivers are saying.

“I love to Uber drive. I think it’s fun I have a blast doing it. I can’t wait to do it and help people get to their destinations safely,” said Vaughn.

Drivers like Vaughn are ready for a busy weekend.

“Regardless if you drank a little bit, you’ve drank a lot or just need to go around the block, we want to be there to make sure that is a success,” said Vaughn.

New Year’s Eve is all about the parties, Vaughn and other drivers have already mapped out where all the hotspots are.

“We have a list of places to go out and conquer, so I can’t wait to get the weekend started,” said Vaughn.

With recent accidents in the Permian Basin, Vaughn has one hope for everyone looking to have a good time.

“Make sure that we keep the drunk driving and DWI’s down to a very minimum so that everybody is safe,” said Vaughn.

If you're planning on drinking this New Year's Eve, we don't have to tell you to be smart about it, but here's a reminder.

According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, 40 percent of traffic-related deaths during the Christmas/New Year's holidays are also alcohol-related.

Deaths that could be prevented by staying off the wheel.

For the Permian Basin, it's easier than ever to avoid drinking and driving. In the past year, car services like Uber and Lyft have become accessible by simply downloading an app to your phone.

And while not drinking is the healthiest option, we know many will chose to celebrate with alcohol. If you are part of that group of people, there are some things you can do to help your body.

Remember to eat first

Rest before and after

Drink plenty of water

Skip the sweet drinks

Keep count of your drinks

Traditional cab services are also available, you can find those by clicking here.

To download Uber on iPhone click here. To download Uber on Android click here.

To download Lyft on iPhone click here. To download Lyft on Android click here.

You can also call the Tipsy Tow program at 1-800-AAA-HELP. Whatever way you decide to celebrate this weekend, remember safety is just a click away.

