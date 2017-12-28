New Year, new jobs

2018 has officially started and like most Americans, you want to get a leg up on the new year.

Starting a new career path or just getting back to work is a good start.

The Permian Basin has a lot of job opportunities in the energy industry.

"Permian Basin competes internationally as far as oil production," said Mandy Wike with Elwood Staffing.

Wike says there are more that 400 jobs that need to be filled, very soon in the oil industry.

There are some that are a bit in more of a high demand.

"There is a huge influx for CDL drivers. Hazmat and Tanker endorsements are very important," said Wike.

But specialized positions like valve technicians, service technicians, along with general labor and shop labor are in great need too.

However, it is suggested that workers have at least 6 months of experience to really be competitive in the job market.

"The reason for that is it causes a safety issue when they are running and gunning and have to stop and train someone," said Wike.

Another, up and coming job market is working in the Sand Mines, and more than 150 positions are looking to be filled top to bottom.

For more information:

Elwood Staffing, Odessa, TX, (432) 535-0501, or visit their website by clicking here

Elwood Staffing, Midland, TX, (432) 522-2232.

