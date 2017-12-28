Dawson Geophysical to conduct survey on east side of Midland

Beginning in January, Dawson Geophysical will be conducting a geophysical survey.



Dawson employees will be placing seismic recording devices throughout the east side of Midland.



They'll be placed along streets and allies.



Dawson will send "vibrator buggies" along roads but don't worry you won't feel a thing.



The device will activate the seismic reader equipment to send back to Dawson.



The survey will also extend east of Midkiff Road.



If you have questions, call (432) 458-3478.



