Additional ways to reach out for emergency help

During the holiday season, it’s a time to be surrounded by family and friends. But, with that, always comes an increase in domestic disturbance calls.

"Because there is more family in town which is great, but on the flip side for us, there is more fights for us and disturbances that can happen. It's something we take very seriously," said Cpl. Steve LeSueur.

If you need to call 911, but are unable to talk on the phone. There are other options. You can text 911.

If you are on a land line, you can call and you don't have to say anything and police will respond.

If you have a cell phone, you do need to let them know your location, as police will be unable to locate your exact location.

For, iPhone users, you have a special feature command through Siri. All you have to do is use the command, "Siri Phone 100" or "Siri Phone 110," and automatically local dispatch will be called.

On most smart phones, even if the phone is locked, you still have the availability to make emergency calls. You can do this by tapping the Emergency call button.

