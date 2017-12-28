Credit card numbers used at Jason's Deli show up on 'dark web'

Jason's Deli is warning their customers that some of their credit card information may have been compromised.

The company issued a statement on their website.

In the statement, Jason's Deli said, "a large quantity of payment card information had appeared for sale on the "dark web" and that analysis of the data indicated that at least a portion of the data may have come from various Jason's Deli locations."

Jason's Deli stated that they have activated their "response plan" to determine whether in fact a breach took place or if there was a continuing threat.

Jason's Deli is telling customers to monitor their accounts and report any suspicious activity.

Anyone with questions can contact Jason's Deli customer service via e-mail at customer.service@jasonsdeli.com or by calling (409) 838-1976.

Jason's Deli has 266 restaurants in 28 states and are headquartered in Texas.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.