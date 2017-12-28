2 adults, 9 children displaced by Central Lubbock house fire

A house at 4813 9th St. is heavily damaged by a fire (Source: Eli Fierro, KCBD)

Eleven people were displaced by a Central Lubbock house fire on Thursday.

The fire started around 12:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of 9th Street.

The fire marshal's office says this was an accidental cooking fire that started in the kitchen.

The Lubbock Red Cross is assisting the displaced family of two adults and nine children.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in the fire.

