OPD investigating Christmas Day hit and run

The Odessa Police Department is asking for your help in a hit and run that happened on Christmas Day.

We're told officers were called out to 1315 East 8th Street at 11:10 a.m. because the driver of a white four-door Nissa hit a parked Cadillac then fled the scene.

The driver of the Nissan was wearing a black hat and dark-colored clothing. A passenger was wearing a pink headband and a maroon sweater.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Odessa Police Department at (432) 335-5759.

