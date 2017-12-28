OPD investigating Christmas Day hit and run - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

OPD investigating Christmas Day hit and run

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(source: Odessa Police Department) (source: Odessa Police Department)
(source: Odessa Police Department) (source: Odessa Police Department)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

The Odessa Police Department is asking for your help in a hit and run that happened on Christmas Day. 

We're told officers were called out to 1315 East 8th Street at 11:10 a.m. because the driver of a white four-door Nissa hit a parked Cadillac then fled the scene. 

The driver of the Nissan was wearing a black hat and dark-colored clothing. A passenger was wearing a pink headband and a maroon sweater. 

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Odessa Police Department at (432) 335-5759.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly