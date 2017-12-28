Midland YMCA prepping for the New Year

If losing weight or getting physically fit is your new years resolution, don't look any further. The Midland YMCA has your back and they're preparing for the new year.
Apple iPhone owners are suing the tech giant for alleged consumer fraud for not disclosing sooner it issued software updates that deliberately slowed older-model phones so aging batteries lasted longer.
The Midland Police Department is on the scene of a shooting this evening. The shooting occurred at the Park Glen Apartments, off of Rankin Highway in Midland.
Authorities are on the scene of an industrial accident in Midland County. Details are very limited at this time but we're told the accident occurred at 10508 West County Road 127.
