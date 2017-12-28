Rising energy costs eyed amid brutal cold snap gripping US

Snow continues to fall in Erie, Pennsylvania, and surrounding areas that already have seen a record amount of snow over the past few days.
Snow continues to fall in Erie, Pennsylvania, and surrounding areas that already have seen a record amount of snow over the past few days.
Bitter cold weather has taken hold of much of the northern United States and is expected to stay put for days to come.
Bitter cold weather has taken hold of much of the northern United States and is expected to stay put for days to come.
The whole northern tier of the United States is cold, dangerously cold. Wind chills are well below zero.
The whole northern tier of the United States is cold, dangerously cold. Wind chills are well below zero.
Bitter cold weather has taken hold of much of the northern United States and is expected to stay put for days to come.
Bitter cold weather has taken hold of much of the northern United States and is expected to stay put for days to come.
Reinforcing shots of very nippy northern air will likely keep temperatures well below-average from for the end of 2017 and the beginning of 2018.
Reinforcing shots of very nippy northern air will likely keep temperatures well below-average from for the end of 2017 and the beginning of 2018.
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.
With dangerously cold temperatures forecasted for the rest of this week, there are a few neat tricks or “life hacks” that can make the frigid temperatures less painful.
With dangerously cold temperatures forecasted for the rest of this week, there are a few neat tricks or “life hacks” that can make the frigid temperatures less painful.
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.
Using video game technology and animation, the U.S. Army and Homeland Security Department have developed a computer-based simulator that can train everyone from teachers to first responders on how to react to an active shooter scenario.
Using video game technology and animation, the U.S. Army and Homeland Security Department have developed a computer-based simulator that can train everyone from teachers to first responders on how to react to an active shooter scenario.
Old-school arcade game of pinball is taking on a new life
Old-school arcade game of pinball is taking on a new life
A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditch
A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditch
Two high-rise dormitories at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have crashed to the ground in a planned implosion with roughly 500 pounds of dynamite
Two high-rise dormitories at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have crashed to the ground in a planned implosion with roughly 500 pounds of dynamite
Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budget
Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budget
The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganja
The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganja
The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the case
The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the case
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018