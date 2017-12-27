Victim shot twice in Midland shooting, search continues for 2 suspects

The Midland Police Department is searching for 2 teens in connection with a shooting that took place in Midland on Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred at the Park Glen Apartments, off of Rankin Highway in Midland.

We're told one person was shot twice and was taken to the hospital with critical but non-life-threatening injuries.

Midland police are looking for Trevor George, 17, and Brad Dean, 18, in connection with the shooting.

If you know where the suspects are, contact Midland Police at (432) 685-7108 or Midland Crime Stoppers at (432) 694-TIPS.

