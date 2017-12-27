Victim shot twice in Midland shooting, search continues for suspect

Photo of the scene. (Source: KWES)

The Midland Police Department is on the scene of a shooting this evening.

The shooting occurred at the Park Glen Apartments, off of Rankin Highway in Midland.

We're told one person has been shot and was taken to the hospital with critical but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers on the scene said the victim was shot twice.

Authorities are still searching for a suspect involved in the shooting.

Police said that residents at the Park Glen Apartments are safe at this time.

We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.