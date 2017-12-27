Byron Johnston Holiday Classic tips off on Thursday morning

On Thursday morning, the Byron Johnston Holiday Classic will tip off for its 25th year.

The tournament will be played through Saturday and features 8 schools for the girls and boys bracket.

The games will be played at the Chap Center, Midland High and Lee High.

The first game of the tournament will start at 9 a.m. at the Chap Center with the girls bracket where Bushland will take on El Paso Jefferson.

